Tom is a GBBO finalist

Tom is one of the Bake Off finalists - but what does he do away from the tent? 🍰📺

Tom is one of the finalists on The Great British Bake Off.

He has had a few handshakes from Paul.

But where is he from and what job does he have?

The final of this year’s edition of The Great British Bake Off is just a few hours away. Paul and Prue will name the winner of series 16 this evening!

Channel 4 has confirmed the start time for the finale and revealed the challenges the bakers will face. Just three bakers are left in the tent - one of which is Tom.

Having started the competition strong, Tom has made it to the final three. But what does he do away from the Bake Off tent?

How many Star Baker awards has Tom won?

Having been a strong contender from the start, and having secured a few handshakes from Paul Hollywood, it might surprise you to find out that Tom only has one Star Baker award. He won it all the way back in week two and has been lower in the rankings in recent weeks.

Where is Tom on Bake Off from?

Tom lives in London, where he also grew up. It was in the capital that he learnt to bake scones and flapjacks alongside his Mum and Danish Granny.

What does Tom do outside of Bake Off?

As a teen, Tom feared his secret love of baking would out him. Now, a member of two queer sports teams and with a boyfriend of three years, the game may be up.

Having stepped back from the advertising agency he set up, he’s recently reconnected with his first love, food, and brings a creative flair to his beautifully presented bakes. Tom grew up in a food obsessed family and when not working you can find him fishing for Sea Bass with his brother, foraging for mushrooms and cooking roasts with his dad.

He is described as being a creative entrepreneur and was 31 at the time of filming.

Can you follow Tom on social media?

Like the other finalists, Tom has a healthy following on Instagram via his account - @tommllette. He has just shy of 60,000 followers on the popular social media platform.