UB40 to bring the hits and more to Northampton

UB40 are on the road touring in support of their new album For The Many and headline Royal & Derngate on next week.

The Birmingham reggae veterans released their 19th studio album last year.

The band feature UB40 founder members Robin Campbell (co-vocals/Guitar), Brian Travers (saxophone/keyboards), Jimmy Brown (drums), Earl Falconer (bass/keyboards/vocals) and Norman Hassan (percussion/vocals) as well as long-time members Duncan Campbell (vocals), Martin Meredith (saxophone), Laurence Parry (trumpet) and Tony Mullings (keyboards).

Talking about the tour, Travers said: “Both our new album and the tour are going to be called For The Many, which we adopted from Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party slogan.

“It is our 40th anniversary, so we are doing 40 dates to celebrate that.

“We have really enjoyed making this album, a huge amount of work went into it.

“It became a massive piece of work so, in addition to the regular version of the album, there will be a dub version and a collaboration version, featuring guest artists from all around the world.”

UB40 formed in 1978, naming themselves after the unemployment benefit form, before releasing their debut album Signing Off in August 1980 – considered by many to be one of the greatest reggae albums ever released by a British band.

It was the start of a career that has since seen UB40 have forty UK Top 40 hit singles and - with sales of more than 100 million records – seen their albums reside in the UK’s Top 75 album chart for a combined period of 11 years, making UB40 one of the most successful British groups of all-time.

UB40 will showcase songs from For The Many alongside many of their 17 UK Top 10 hit singles, including Kingston Town, Food For Thought, One In Ten, I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You, Don’t Break My Heart, Sing Our Own Song and, of course, Red, Red Wine, among other fan favourites.

Singer Duncan Campbell said: “After 10 years of fronting UB40, for us to do an album of our own original material feels like this is the final hurdle for me.

“The album and its title reflect how UB40 are all in support of Jeremy Corbyn.

“Both of the songs I have written on the album also reflect this support of The Labour Party.

“We all feel this album is an album going back to what UB40 was all about. We are all excited for everybody to hear the album and looking forward to touring it.”

UB40 headline Royal & Derngate on May 16. Tickets cost £39.50. Doors 8pm.

For more details, visit www.ub40.global