Northampton's slowthai misses out on award win but steals Mercury headlines with controversial performance

slowthai may have missed out on the Hyundai Mercury Prize last night but stole the limelight with a provocative performance which featured the severed head of a manikin depicting Boris Johnson.

The Northampton rapper performed at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith along with the likes of Idles, Black Midi, Fontaines DC and Anna Calvi having been nominated for his debut album, Nothing Great About Britain.

slowthai whose name is Tyron Frampton grew up in Lings, Northampton.

While it was south London Rapper Dave who won the annual prize for his album Psychodrama, it was the likes of slowthai and Idles who put in the most memorable performances on the night.

slowthai performed his hit single Doorman, walking on stage shouting obscenities about the PM while wearing a t-shirt expressing the same sentiment and parading around the stage with the head.

During this performance, which was heavily cut by broadcasters BBC4, Ty also walked around the floor of the Apollo, climbing on tables.

Earlier in the evening, he also enjoyed the limelight of the red carpet, parading up and down the photo boards for photographers.

Nothing Great About Britain went to number 9 in the UK Album Chart when it was released and features guest appearances by Jaykae and Skepta as well as production credits for Kwes Darko and JD Reid.

Lauded as one of the most important debut albums in recent years, the record is packed with absorbing, vivid stories of Northampton and of lives lived at the cultural margins, told with tenderness, rage and humour.

The Mercury Prize is awarded each year for the best album released in the UK by a British or Irish act.

The shortlist is chosen by an independent panel of musicians, music presenters, music producers, music journalists, festival organisers and other figures in the music industry.

Past winners include PJ Harvey, alt-J, Skepta, Young Fathers and Wolf Alice.

For the release of Nothing Great About Britain, slowthai, aka Tyron Frampton, held an intimate launch party at the Garibaldi Hotel in Northampton – with Skepta turning up to support the rapper.

Ahead of joining up with Brockhampton for a run of dates in America in November and December, slowthai is back at venues across the UK for his sold-out Bet Ya A £5er headline tour which includes a sold-out show at London’s Brixton Academy.

This follow’s May’s 99p Tour which visited some of the country’s most intimate venues.

slowthai has spent this summer walking out in front of thousands of fans at major festivals across the UK.

He recently teamed up with Denzel Curry for the pair’s new single, Psycho, which is out now.