Northampton date for seminal '70s act Secret Affair

Secret Affair bring their Glory Boys 40th anniversary tour to the Roadmender on Friday night.

The band formed in 1978 and released their seminal debut album the following year.

The Glory Boys was a smart-dressing youth movement based around the idea of 1960s gangster chic, influenced by the movie, Performance.

The band’s debut single Time For Action sold more 200,000 copies and reached number 13 in the UK chart, putting the band at the forefront of the mod revival movement.

More chart success followed with Let Your Heart Dance, My World and Sound Of Confusion.

The first two albums, Glory Boys and Behind Closed Doors, with its more complex orchestrated arrangements, proved successful and in its first year Secret Affair regularly appeared on Top Of The Pops and was a cover star of many UK music magazines, including New Musical Express, Sounds and Smash Hits.

The band split in 1982 following the release of their third LP, Business As Usual.

In June 2002, the band reformed for three gigs, including a performance at London's Shepherds Bush Empire and in June the following year they played at The Scala in Islington to promote the release of Time For Action: The Anthology, a major CD retrospective of hits, rarities and previously unreleased tracks. The concert was filmed and released on DVD.

Page and Cairns reformed Secret Affair as a touring band with a new line-up in 2009 and in July 2011, Secret Affair re-recorded Time For Action for Save The Children.

Secret Affair released their fourth studio album, Soho Dreams after an absence of 30 years on their label, I-SPY Records in 2012

In 2018, Secret Affair comprise Ian Page, Dave Cairns, Russ Baxter, Ed Pearson, John O'Neill, Steve Rinaldi, Tim Pannell and Stevie Watts.

They headline the Roadmender on Friday, May 10. Tickets cost £20 before fees. Doors 7pm.

For more details, visit www.secretaffair.info