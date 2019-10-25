James Arthur to bring acoustic tour to Northampton’s Roadmender

Singer songwriter James Arthur is bringing his Intimate and Acoustic tour to the Roadmender in December.

Arthur rose to fame winning the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012, with his debut single Impossible topping the UK charts and selling more than 2.5 million copies worldwide.

The following year he picked up a BRIT Award for Best Single of the Year for the song and released his self-titled debut album.

In 2016, Arthur released his second LP Back From The Edge which topped the UK charts and his latest record, You, was released this month.

James Arthur headlines the Northampton venue on Tuesday, December 10.

Tickets are on sale now and cost £22 before fees via www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/1F005756D74ED2ED

The Roadmender has also recently announced the Dutty Moonshine Big Band will headline the venue on April 18 next year.

Tickets cost £14 and are on sale now.

For full details about all forthcoming gigs at the venue, visit https://www.theroadmender.com/