Enjoy Irish sound and passion with the Kilkennys in Corby

Traditional Irish folk quartet The Kilkennys are making their return to The Core at Corby Cube next week.

The band are on the road touring in support of their second album Blowin In The Wind, which was released in September last year.

Picking up the mantle left by acts such as The Dubliners and The Clancy Brothers, the quartet have in recent years shared the stage with renowned Irish artists such as Shane McGowan, Sharron Shannon and Finbar Furey.

In recent years, they have played across the world and in 2016, on the main stage at Milwaukee Irish Fest - the largest Irish festival in the world.

The Kilkennys formed as schoolmates and began touring the length and breadth of Ireland in 1998.

In 2008 they decided to name themselves The Kilkennys after their home, Kilkenny City.

Now based in south east Ireland, the group have evolved through the years and are anchored by founding members Davey Cashin (vocals, mandolin, banjo, guitar, whistles), Tommy Mackey (bass, acoustic guitar, vocals), long time member Robbie Campion (banjo, guitar, mandolin, vocals) and newest member Mick Martin ( bodhran, uilleann pipes, low whistles, guitar, vocals).

Recent single Homeland was written by legendary singer songwriter and Kilkenny local Mick Hanly and features Ireland’s best loved choir Arís Celebration Choir, who reached the 2016 Britain’s Got Talent semi-final.

The Kilkennys bring their musical passion and their own Irish sound to The Core on Thursday, June 13, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £21 before fees.

Tickets for all forthcoming shows are available via www.thecorecorby.com