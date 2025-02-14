Your preview for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown on Netflix 🥊📺🥊

WWE Smackdown returns to Netflix with more Elimination Chamber qualifying matches.

Plus, Tiffany Stratton defends her WWE Women’s Championship against former friend, Nia Jax.

Here’s what has been confirmed to take place tonight, who’s in the Elimination Chamber and what the card for WrestleMania 41 currently looks like.

It’s only two more episodes of Smackdown after this evening's episode before the next Premium Live Event takes place in Toronto: the WWE’s dreaded Elimination Chamber.

With an incredible line up already having booked their place in the monstrous construction, this week will see the final wrestlers qualifying to take up the last remaining place in the structure, with a chance for the men’s winner (at least) to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in April.

Will we find out why Solo Sikoa attacked Cody Rhodes on the last episode of WWE Smackdown on Netflix this week? | WWE

But before then, there’s a couple of issues that look to be addressed on this evening’s episode of Smackdown on Netflix: former friends collide for the WWE Women’s Championship and one tag-team is looking to regain their momentum after a controversial Tag Team Championship finish at Royal Rumble 2025. Plus - will we find out why Solo Sikoa attacked Cody Rhodes at the conclusion of last week’s WWE Smackdown?

Here’s everything we know so far about what's come tonight on WWE Smackdown, the current match card for WWE Elimination Chamber and what matches have already been confirmed for WrestleMania 41 this year.

What has been announced for WWE Smackdown on February 14 2025?

Tiffany Stratton defends her WWE Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton faces her toughest challenge yet as she defends the WWE Women’s Championship against the dominant Nia Jax. After cashing in on her former ally to claim the title, Stratton now finds herself in Jax’s crosshairs, with the powerhouse determined to reclaim what she believes is rightfully hers.

However, looming over this showdown is the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair, who has made it clear she has her sights set on the upstart champion, with potentially a challenge laid out for WrestleMania on the cards.

More Elimination Chamber qualifiers to take place.

As the road to WrestleMania heats up, more high-stakes Elimination Chamber qualifiers are set to take place, with superstars battling for their chance to compete inside the unforgiving structure. In a blockbuster triple threat match, Damian Priest, Jacob Fatu, and Braun Strowman will collide, each looking to punch their ticket to the Chamber in what promises to be a brutal, hard-hitting contest.

Meanwhile, the women’s division will see Chelsea Green go one-on-one with Naomi in another qualifier, as both competitors aim to secure a career-defining opportunity.

MCMG look to regain momentum against Los Garza

Still reeling from their controversial loss at the Royal Rumble, the Motor City Machine Guns look to regain momentum as they take on Los Garza in a pivotal tag team clash.

After interference from the Street Profits cost them the 2-out-of-3 falls title match, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are determined to prove they still belong in the championship conversation. However, with the Street Profits also targeting reigning champions DIY, the tag division is descending into chaos.

Could this be setting the stage for a blockbuster triple threat tag team showdown at WrestleMania, reminiscent of the legendary TLC match at WrestleMania 17?

Who has currently qualified to enter the Elimination Chamber?

Currently, the following WWE athletes have qualified to enter the Elimination Chamber at the next Premium Live Event.

Men’s Elimination Chamber competitors

John Cena

CM Punk

Drew McIntyre

Logan Paul

Women’s Elimination Chamber competitors

Liv Morgan

Bianca Belair

Alexa Bliss

Bayley

What is the current card for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

CM Punk, John Cena, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul are all official entrants into the WWE Elimination Chamber match, when the Elimination Chamber PLE takes place on Netflix March 1 2025. | Getty Images

No changes yet - just new additions to both Elimination Chambers so far:

Men’s Elimination Chamber match: John Cena v CM Punk v Drew McIntyre v Logan Paul v winner of Damian Priest, Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman

Women’s Elimination Chamber match: Liv Morgan v Bianca Belair v Alexa Bliss v Bayley v winner of Chelsea Green v Naomi.

Have any matches been announced yet for Wrestlemania 41?

There has been some action regarding this year’s Showcase of the Immortals; Jey Uso officially confirmed on Monday Night Raw that he would be challenging Gunther after winning the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble, while Cody Rhodes is slated to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against the winner of this year’s Men’s Elimination Chamber match.

We are also waiting with baited breath to see who Charlotte Flair is looking to challenge with her title shot thanks to her Royal Rumble 2025 win - the winner of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match will then compete against whatever champion Flair has not challenged.

Current Wrestlemania 41 card

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) v winner of the Men’s Elimination Chamber

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) v Jey Uso

What time is WWE Smackdown airing on Netflix in the UK this week?

WWE Smackdown is airing on Netflix live this week from 1am on February 15 2025, with the show available on-demand shortly after broadcasting.

Who do you think Cody Rhodes will face at Wrestlemania 41 and are you looking forward to Usomania as Jey Uso challenges Gunther one more time? Let us know your thoughts and predictions on the Road to Wrestlemania by leaving a comment below.