Can the current and the former World Women’s champions co-exist on tonight's WWE Raw?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the first episode of WWE Raw after the events that unfolded this past weekend at WWE Backlash

IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley are set to face off against the duo of Roxanne Perez and Giulia, while AJ Styles takes on Finn Bálor.

Here’s your weekly WWE Raw preview for May 12 2025, alongside the UK start time and a quick look at last weekend’s PLE results.

The WWE Universe is still reacting to the fallout from WWE Backlash , held in St. Louis over the weekend – with John Cena remaining the WWE Champion.

Tonight's episode of WWE Raw , broadcasting from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky , will be a sobering moment for Randy Orton fans. Orton came close to winning the WWE Undisputed Championship on Saturday, May 10, 2025, but after a referee was incapacitated, Cena capitalized, defeating Orton with a title strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a different power dynamic is also in play: the trio of Seth Rollins , Paul Heyman , and Bron Breakker . The group is scheduled to appear this evening, and with CM Punk having made his presence felt again last week, could the Second City Saint launch an attack on his longtime rival and his one-time 'best friend'?

Also expected are appearances by WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio , current World Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods , and Gunther , who defeated Pat McAfee over the weekend but displayed unusual respect towards his opponent and announcer Michael Cole after the match.

Here's your WWE Raw preview for May 12, 2025, including the UK start time and a recap of the key WWE Backlash 2025 results.

WWE Raw - matches and segments confirmed for May 12 2025

Current Women's World Champion, IYO SKY, teams up with former champion Rhea Ripley to take on the upstart team of Roxanne Perez and Giulia on the May 12 2025 episode of Raw. | WWE

IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley v Roxanne Perez and Giulia

Tonight's WWE Raw kicks off with a high-stakes tag team encounter featuring two of the Women's World Championship picture's most dominant forces. Current champion IYO SKY teams up with the formidable Rhea Ripley , a former titleholder known for her brute strength and rebellious attitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They face a dynamic duo in the rising star Roxanne Perez , whose agility and determination have made her a fan favorite, and the highly anticipated Giulia , a recent arrival to the WWE Universe whose skills and intensity have already turned heads.

Will SKY and Ripley establish their dominance at the top, or can Perez and Giulia pull off a major victory and stake their claim for future championship opportunities?

The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) v American Made (The Creed Brothers, Brutus and Julius)

The tag team division on Raw continues to deliver hard-hitting clashes as The War Raiders , Erik and Ivar, bring their powerful and Viking-inspired offense to the ring against the explosive newcomers, American Made .

The Creed Brothers, Brutus and Julius, have quickly impressed with their athleticism and coordinated attacks, representing a new breed of tag team competition. This match promises a contrast in styles, with the Raiders' brute force meeting the Creed Brothers' speed and agility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will the experience of Erik and Ivar prevail, or can American Made continue their momentum and prove they belong at the top of the tag team landscape? Expect a physical and intense battle between these two formidable duos.

AJ Styles v Finn Bálor

A highly personal and intensely competitive rivalry reignites tonight on Raw as The Phenomenal AJ Styles goes one-on-one with The Prince Finn Bálor . These two decorated veterans have a long and storied history, marked by incredible matches and shifting allegiances.

Styles' innovative offense and Bálor's calculated precision always make for a captivating in-ring encounter. Given their history, this match is likely to be more than just a contest; expect a battle of wills and a display of the exceptional talent that has defined their careers.

With both Superstars looking to gain momentum on the Raw roster, a victory here would be crucial. Which of these iconic performers will walk away with the hard-fought win - or will the devil we know, Karrion Kross , once again insert himself into AJ’s affairs?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is WWE Raw starting in the United Kingdom this evening?

WWE Raw is scheduled to broadcast in the United Kingdom on Netflix from 1am BST on May 13 2025, with those unable to stay awake (school night/work day next day) able to watch the episode on demand shortly after its broadcast.

What happened at WWE Backlash 2025?

Those looking for a quick recap of WWE Backlash 2025, which took place in St Louis on Saturday evening (May 10 2025), the following results occurred at the event - which is now available to stream through Netflix in its entirety

WWE Undisputed Championship : John Cena (c) defeated Randy Orton by pinfall top retain the title (27:50)

: John Cena (c) defeated Randy Orton by pinfall top retain the title (27:50) Gunther beat Pat McAfee by technical submission (14:00)

WWE Intercontinental Championship : Dominik Mysterio (c) defeated Penta to retain the title (9:20)

: Dominik Mysterio (c) defeated Penta to retain the title (9:20) WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship : Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Becky Lynch by pinfall to retain the title (18:45)

: Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Becky Lynch by pinfall to retain the title (18:45) WWE United States Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) defeated LA Knight, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest in a fatal four way to retain the title (17:55)

Tickets to see the WWE when they come back to the United Kingdom as part of their Road to Clash in Paris tour are set to go on sale later this week. For more information and how to pick up some tickets, visit our recent article regarding pre-sales and general ticket sales.