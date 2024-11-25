From ‘brat’ summer to Bon Iver - here’s why your playlists might change before the Winter Solstice 2024 ❄

December marks the Winter solstice in 2024 - officially the shortest day of the year.

With the season officially changing thanks to Storm Bert, so too will your listening habits.

Here’s the scientific reason why we gravitate towards more sombre songs - and when the Winter solstice takes place this year.

The nights are certainly drawing in earlier and, thanks to Storm Bert for example, it seems exceptionally more cold this time of year.

But we haven’t even “really” entered the thick of Winter as of yet, with Winter solstice on the horizon bringing with it the shortest day of the year for 2024.

Time for a switch of the old Spotify playlist then, according to scientific research.

But far from a playlist of Christmas jingles and showtunes, oh no - with the winter months, we imagine that a lot of the songs are summery, upbeat anthems designed to trick the mind into thinking it’s a lot warmer than it is.

Well, actually, according to the study, we seem to gravitate towards the more “melancholic” end of the musical spectrum during these months, with streaming services already showing that those more “introspective” songs are starting to creep up in streaming numbers.

So why do we gravitate towards the more “sombre” songs on our playlists during these months, and when is the Winter Solstice taking place to ensure that a playlist on that date lasts the entire shortest day of 2024?

Do our listening habits change over the Winter months?

Will the likes of Lana Del Rey, Jeff Buckley, Adele or Bon Iver appear on your Spotify playlists as winter draws near and the Winter Solstice is on the horizon? | Canva/Getty Images

As it stands, much like our habits changing with daylight savings or how Christmas music (for the most part) is good for your health, there is scientific research to back up the claims that our tastes change with the seasons.

As the days grow shorter and colder, people tend to gravitate toward slower tempos, rich melodies, and introspective lyrics; think acoustic ballads, melancholic indie tracks, and atmospheric soundscapes.

This trend aligns with the Environmental Security Hypothesis by psychologist Terry Pettijohn, which suggests that people seek out more "serious" or comforting music during times of environmental stress, like winter.

Winter often brings a craving for nostalgic or familiar tunes, from timeless holiday classics to old favourites that evoke warmth and comfort. Streaming services report spikes in holiday playlists and cosy genres like classical, jazz, or lo-fi beats during this season.

Music that provides emotional warmth—like rich harmonies or soulful voices—resonates strongly during the winter. Artists like Bon Iver, Adele, and Fleet Foxes often see increased listening during colder months, though if they appear on your Spotify Wrapped is to be seen.

On the flip side, upbeat and energetic tracks that mimic a sense of summer brightness also find their way onto winter playlists, offering a pick-me-up during the season's gloomier days, but not as much as the more “forlorn” numbers suggested.

When is the Winter Solstice in 2024?

Winter Solstice takes place on December 21 2024.

What’s on your playlist this time of year? Let us know for the chance to be included in a collaborative Spotify playlist by leaving your suggestions below.