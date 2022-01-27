What's on in and around Northamptonshire: 10 of the best things to enjoy in the days ahead

Whether you're after a glitzy musical, real-life tales of adventure or just a good laugh, there's plenty to enjoy. if you would like your event to be mentioned in future weeks, email [email protected] with the details.
1.
Hairspray, Royal & Derngate, January 31 to February 5.
Welcome to the 60s, where everyone’s grooving to a brand-new sound and Tracy Turnblad, who has big hair, a big heart and big dreams to dance her way onto national TV, and into the heart of teen idol Link Larkin. Starring West End favourite Brenda Edwards as Motormouth Maybelle and comedian and actor Norman Pace as Wilbur Turnblad, the show features the hit songs Welcome To The 60s, You Can’t Stop The Beat, The Nicest Kids In Town and many more. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.
2.
Jason Fox: Life At The Limit, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 30.
The ex-Special Forces soldier and star of TV’s SAS: Who Dares Wins tells the remarkable story of his daring exploits in a distinguished career. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.
3.
Megaslam Wrestling, The Deco, Northampton, January 30.
Expect to see edge of your seat, death-defying moves as the stars of Team Megaslam and Team Nasty take to the ring in a series of exciting matches created for the whole family, presented by one of Europe’s leading wrestling promoters. Visit thedeco.co.uk to book.
4.
Dick Whittington, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, February 1 to 6.
Wellingborough Pantomime Society presents its annual extravaganza with striking scenery, lavish costumes and popular music. Will the magical cat help Jack find his fortune? Visit parkwoodtheatres.co.uk to book. Photo: Shutterstock