Where you're looking for feelgood musicals, spellbinding magic or a night of hilarity, there's plenty to enjoy. If you would like your event to be considered for inclusion in future weeks, please email [email protected] with the details.
1.
Six, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 15 to 19.
The international smash-hit musical makes its royal entrance in Northampton. From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. The multi-award-winning show has a spectacularly successful soundtrack that has stormed charts across the globe. Tickets are scarce but it’s worth visiting royalandderngate.co.uk or calling 01604 624811 to check availability.
2.
Milkshake Live: Milkshake Monkey’s Musical, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, February 15.
Milkshake Monkey is back and can’t wait to put on a spectacular show, joined by some of his favourite Milkshake friends – plus two Milkshake presenters. Visit parkwoodtheatres.co.uk to book.
3.
Frankly Sinatra, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, February 16.
David Alacey has been performing worldwide as Ol’ Blue Eyes for more than 20 years, and will be joined at this special show by Kettering-based Natalie Atkins, who will be performing as Marilyn Monroe. Visit parkwoodtheatres.co.uk to book.
4.
Katherine Ryan, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 10.
Having previously denounced partnership, the popular comedian has since married her first love – accidentally. Hear Katherine Ryan’s new perspective on life and what it means to be a ‘Missus’. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.