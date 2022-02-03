1.

The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 6. As part of its 75th anniversary season, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra returns to the Royal & Derngate to perform one of the most popular works in modern classical music. The Armed Man by Sir Karl Jenkins combines the traditional Latin mass text with musical influences from Western and Eastern traditions, including the Muslim call-to-prayer and texts from Rudyard Kipling and Japanese poet Sankichi Tōge. Traversing the human side of war, it ranges from serene reflection to the dramatic climax of battle. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.