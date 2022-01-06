Waitress, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 10 to 15. Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. But with the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness. The hit musical stars Chelsea Halfpenny, Sandra Marvin and Evelyn Hoskins, as well as Busted’s Matt Willis. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

What's on around Northamptonshire: 10 of the best things to do in the days ahead

Your guide to the best theatre, music and more

By Peter Ormerod
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 11:09 am
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 11:10 am

Whether you're looking for feelgood musicals, daring dance or smooth tunes, there's lots to enjoy. If you'd like your event to be considered for inclusion in future, please email [email protected] with the details.

1.

Chelsea Halfpenny in Waitress

2.

Hairspray, Royal & Derngate, January 31 to February 5. Welcome to the 60s, where everyone’s grooving to a brand-new sound and Tracy Turnblad, who has big hair, a big heart and big dreams to dance her way onto national TV, and into the heart of teen idol Link Larkin. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

3.

Rambert – Aisha And Abhaya, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 18 and 19. Rambert Dance Company present this powerful dance work combining film, animation, music and live performance with a soundtrack of driving techno. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

4.

Anton & Erin – Showtime, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 28. Showtime is a glittering celebration paying tribute to some of the world’s greatest icons of entertainment, with the Strictly stars centre stage. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

