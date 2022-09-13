‘We’re back together and writing new songs,’ says Roade based band member

After getting back together in 2019, Northamptonshire 80s band The Void are now ready to take to the stage again and perform.

During the Covid lockdown, the band were able to connect and re-work old tracks and write new ones, bringing their love for live music back to their lives.

The band members are all from the Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes area: Ian Mellor, Roger Hawes, Keith Willett, Ross Willett and Alison Haley on backing vocals, with three of them having originally formed in 1981.

The band ready for the 40th anniversary gig

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their music was considered ahead of their time and during their early days they established themselves quite a following, with the release of a vinyl single in 1982, which had some play time on Radio 1.

After playing regularly as a post-punk band in Northampton, Milton Keynes and London they took a break in 1987.

Ian said: “It’s great to get back together, relive our youth and even write some new songs.”

40 years after The Void’s single was played on The John Peel Show, two new members of the band joined to add colour to their new and refreshed songs and this line up can be seen playing live at The Stables on Saturday October 22.

Stage ready for The Void anniversary gig

Tickets are available on The Stables website.