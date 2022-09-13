‘We’re back together and writing new songs,’ says Roade based band member
Ian Mellor, front man from the band The Void is busy putting together the final rehearsals for an up and coming 40th anniversary gig
After getting back together in 2019, Northamptonshire 80s band The Void are now ready to take to the stage again and perform.
During the Covid lockdown, the band were able to connect and re-work old tracks and write new ones, bringing their love for live music back to their lives.
The band members are all from the Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes area: Ian Mellor, Roger Hawes, Keith Willett, Ross Willett and Alison Haley on backing vocals, with three of them having originally formed in 1981.
Most Popular
Their music was considered ahead of their time and during their early days they established themselves quite a following, with the release of a vinyl single in 1982, which had some play time on Radio 1.
After playing regularly as a post-punk band in Northampton, Milton Keynes and London they took a break in 1987.
Ian said: “It’s great to get back together, relive our youth and even write some new songs.”
40 years after The Void’s single was played on The John Peel Show, two new members of the band joined to add colour to their new and refreshed songs and this line up can be seen playing live at The Stables on Saturday October 22.
Tickets are available on The Stables website.
The Void will be supported by Lore of the Woodman with their uplifting, atmospheric instrumental work, and is expected to be a great night of live entertainment.