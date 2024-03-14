Welsh rockers Raiders to headline The Black Prince this weekend

South Wales rock quartet Raiders headline The Black Prince this week as part of a run of UK gigs.

The band comprise of singer Sean Smith and guitarist James Davies – both members of The Blackout – alongside drummer Chris Davies and Ryan Lewis.

Their latest single Animal was released in 2021.

    Raiders headline the Abington Square venue in Northampton on Saturday, March 16.

    Support is by Aurora Sun and Honeytalks.

    Tickets cost £6 in advance before fees via www.ticket247.co.uk/Event/227692.

    Visit https://linktr.ee/RaidersBand

