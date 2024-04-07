Welsh rock quartet Dream State to headline Black Prince
Welsh rockers Dream State are headlining The Black Prince as part of a 14-date UK tour.
The quartet returned with their second album Still Dreaming in January which followed their 2019 debut Primose Path.
After forming in 2014, Dream State picked up ‘best breakthough’ accolades from both Kerrang! and at the Heavy Music Awards in 2018 and 2019 respectively.
Dream State have played across the UK and Europe and last year, they opened for fellow Welsh post-hardcore act Funeral For A Friend at the Cardiff’s Uitlita Arena.Tickets for the gig at the Abington Square venue in Northampton on Thursday, April 11, cost £15 in advance before fees via ticket247.co.uk/Event/227693.
Support is by Graphic Nature and Wishing Wolf.
For more information, visit https://dreamstateofficial.com/