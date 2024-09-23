Welly heading to Garibaldi for final gig of Part One of National Service Tour

Welly are headlining The Garibaldi in Northampton.

Southampton five-piece Welly will play the final date of their UK tour at The Garibaldi on Friday.​

The band have been gigging across the UK as of The National Service Tour and head to the Northampton venue following a summer which has also included festival performances at Reading and Leeds festival and at Victorious.

Welly meld together the best bits of escapist pop, indie-disco, punk and DIY electronics.

Described as one of the UK’s most thrilling new bands, Welly play with notions of artifice and aspiration, style and self.

The band’s latest single Cul-De-Sac was released at the start of September and followed a run of singles this year.

Past single Shopping was a riotous love letter to the UK high street, Soak Up The Culture a loving tribute to the anthems of lads-on-tour and Deere John crashed together the best bits of punk, indie-disco and DIY electronics over curtain-twitching suburban storytelling recounting unlikely tableaux of a man, his wife and his lawnmover.

Welly are rallying an audience in search of something different and something fun.

They headline the Bailiff Street venue on Friday, September 27.

Support is by Lite Sleeper. Admission is free.

For more information, visit https://welly.os.fan/