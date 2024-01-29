Wednesday 13 to play Murderdolls set at Roadmender this winter

Wednesday 13 is headlining the Roadmender in November. Photo by Stephen Jensen at F3 Studios.

Wednesday 13 will be playing a full set of Murderdolls tracks at the Roadmender this winter as part of the band’s 14-date UK tour.

The singer’s current band, which features former Murderdolls alumni Roman Surman and Jack Tankersley, will be playing tracks from their acclaimed 2002 debut album Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls and 2010’s Women And Children Last.

Murderdolls formed in the early 2000s, melding punk and hard rock with horror imagery.

Despite disbanding in 2004, they reformed to release their second album which won them the Comeback of the Year Award at the annual Revolver Golden God ceremony in 2011.

Aside from lead singer Wednesday 13, Murderdolls were known for featuring the late Joey Jordison on guitar.

Support at the Northampton venue on Sunday, November 10, is by Hardcore Superstar.

Tickets are on sale now and cost £25 in advance before fees.

VIP ‘meet and greet’ packages are also available and cost £110 before fees.

These include a ‘meet and greet’ with Wednesday 13 and a photo opportunity, a ticket to the show, a 11 x 17 autographed poster, exclusive VIP laminate and lanyard, the chance to get personal Items signed and early access to merchandise.

Only a limited number of meets and greets are available.