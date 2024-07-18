Warwick Castle to host Noel Gallagher, McFly and Ministry Of Sound gigs this weekend
There are four nights of live music taking place in the grounds of the castle which began tonight with The Music of Hans Zimmer vs John Williams.
Tomorrow, McFly will headline with support by The Hoosiers and they will be followed by the Ministry Of Sound Classical on Saturday.
Finally, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will headline on Sunday night with support by Johnny Marr and The Waeve.
RG Director of Live Events, Owen Kent, said: "We are beyond excited to bring this incredible line-up of events to the historic Warwick Castle.
"From the legendary film scores of Hans Zimmer and John Williams to the electrifying performances by McFly, Ministry of Sound Classical and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, this festival promises to deliver unforgettable experiences in a truly magical setting.
"We're pulling out all the stops to ensure each night is filled with exceptional music, mouth-watering food, and a vibrant atmosphere.
“Just like Warwick Castle itself, it's going to be a series of events for the history books."
Tonight’s show saw The London Concert Orchestra, conducted by Anthony Inglis and accompanied by the Coro Spezzato Choir, perform music from films including E.T., Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises and many more.
Fresh from their sold-out O2 Arena shows, on Friday McFly will be performing hits including All About You, Obviously, That Girl and Shine a Light.
Saturday’s Ministry of Sound Classical show will see classic dance tracks re-orchestrated and brought to life by the 50-piece London Concert Orchestra and sensational vocalists.
Fans will be able to see an electrifying laser light production and performances of hits including Hey Boy Hey Girl, Sunchyme, Insomnia and Right Here, Right Now.
Special Guest DJ duo Sigma will also be spinning the decks.
Finally, on Sunday acclaimed singer songwriter Noel Gallagher is expected to treat fans to classic hits and tracks from his critically acclaimed 2023 album Council Skies.
Joining the former Oasis guitarist will be legendary Smiths’ guitarist Johnny Marr and The Waeve, featuring Blur’s Graham Coxon and ex-Pipette Rose Elinor Dougall.
Tickets for McFly on Friday, July 18, cost £58.80, for Ministry Of Sound Classical on Saturday, July 20, £57.57 and for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on Sunday, July 21, £70.95.
VIP tickets are also available. Music is from 5.50pm on each day.
Concert-goers are encouraged to travel by train and special services will be available.
Tickets are available via https://www.rg.live/festivals/warwick-castle-live
