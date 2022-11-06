Warmduscher, Roadmender, Northampton, November 2, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.

There’s a football analogy about whether you can ‘do it’ on a cold night in Stoke and well, there should probably be a similar one for touring bands heading to Northampton.

Can you do it on a cold wet November night in Northampton? Both Warmduscher and Opus Kink proved beyond any doubt, they absolutely can.

Pulling in hundreds of gig-goers mid-week and filling the Roadmender is no easy feat.

In fact, sometimes it feels like a minor miracle someone achieves it.

Warmduscher’s not so secret to success here is twofold - a growing reputation as a great live band and the pedigree of their latest album, At The Hotspot.

The LP saw the band further infuse their alternative post-punk roots with more electro, funk and disco influences, thanks no doubt in part to Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard and Al Doyle being at the helm.

Opening for Warmduscher were Brighton’s Opus Kink, whose punishing sound mixed jazz influences into their alternative punk soundscape.

Opus Kink may be a band somewhat bereft of overly accessible choruses, but they still pack a punch and were the ideal act to open proceedings.

Warmduscher arrived on the Roadmender stage, all wearing the same white tracksuits, with only frontman Clams Baker Jnr taking his jacket off to reveal a black Agnostic Front t-shirt.

The band opened with the frantic garage-rock of Big Wilma from their 2018 album Whale City, followed by The Salamander from their debut before heading immediately into the disco funk infused Midnight Dipper.

Hotshot was the first groove laden taste of a track from their latest album, while Wild Flowers was probably the most expletive ridden funk filled ditty, lambasting some of the trappings of modern life you’ll ever hear. (19 f***s or variations of the four-letter word in three and a half minutes in-case you’re interested).

Flanked by guitarist Quicksand (Adam J Harmer) and bassist Mr Salt Fingers Lovecraft (Ben Romans-Hopcraft), Baker remained the centre of attention throughout the band’s set, whether peering out from behind his sunglasses, swinging a black stage towel above his head or distorting his vocals from his onstage selection of effects.

Other highlights of Warmduscher’s set included Burner and recent single Twitchin' In The Kitchen.

It’s impossible to pin the five-piece down to one genre, but wherever they took their 24-song set at the Roadmender, there was always something unsettlingly brilliant and oddly excellent about it.

Ultimately, you can probably tell a lot about a band by the merch they sell, and now-a-days there’s no limit to what you’ll see a logo plastered on.

R.E.M. have sold fans bandanas and Brit metalcore five-piece Architects are currently flogging bum-bags.

Warmduscher on the other hand were selling bright green bath robes, with their name tastefully embroidered on the chest, with expletives stitched into the belt and explicit graphic comics.

That alone should tell you everything you need to know about Warmduscher. And we love them for it.

Warmduscher played:

Big Wilma

The Salamander

Opus Kink, Roadmender, Northampton, November 2, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.

Midnight Dipper

Hot Shot

Whale City

Wild Flowers

Fatso

Five Star Rated

Twitchin' In The Kitchen

1,000 Whispers

Lady Eggs

Eight Minute Machine

Disco Peanuts

Burner

Greasin' Up Jesus

Tainted Lunch

Double Vision

Fill It, Don't Spill It

Dream Lotion

Standing On the Corner

I Got Friends

Encore:

Oscar Wilde

Uncle Sleepover

The Sweet Smell of Florida

Opus Kink, Roadmender, Northampton, November 2, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.

