News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Voting opens in the Northamptonshire Local Music Awards

Voting is open until Sunday, October 29.
By David Jackson
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 09:00 BST- 4 min read
Voting is open in the Northamptonshire Local Music Awards.Voting is open in the Northamptonshire Local Music Awards.
Voting is open in the Northamptonshire Local Music Awards.

Voting is open in this year’s Northamptonshire Local Music Awards which returns this winter.

Organisers received more than 5,000 suggestions for acts, venues, events and those involved in the county’s music scene when nominations opened earlier this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, a shortlist for each category has been revealed and people can begin casting votes.

Awards director Tommy Gardner said: “I’m very pleased with the response to this year’s initial nominations.

Most Popular

    “There were lots of very close numbers in the nominations but I think we are now left with a great varied mix across the categories.

    “Last year’s inaugural awards were amazing, right from the nominations and voting up to the big night.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “It really was a very special way of showcasing and celebrating our local music scene.”

    Returning for its second year, the Northamptonshire Local Music Awards looks to champion those involved in the county’s music scene, from artists and producers, to venues, podcasts and radio stations.

    The 17 categories include Song Of The Year, Album / EP / Mixtape Of The Year, Music Video Of The Year, Pop Artist Of The Year, Rap / Grime / Drill / Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year, Indie / Rock / Alternative Artist Of The Year, R&B / Afrobeats / Dancehall / Reggae Artist Of The Year, Dance / Electronic / Soundsystem / D&B Artist Of The Year, Acoustic / Country / Folk Artist Of The Year, Community Choir Of The Year, Cover Artist Of The Year, Producer Of The Year, Live Event Or Initiative Of The Year, Local Music Venue Of The Year, Specialist Music Show Or Podcast Of The Year, Blues Soul & Jazz Artist Of The Year and Songwriter Of The Year.

    Votes can be cast via the event website, linked below, until Sunday, October 29.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Mr Gardner added: “Once voting ends the results will be calculated and points formulated as well as points from our local music awards panel to decide the final winner of each category.

    “I am very excited about this year’s awards, I hope that these awards continue to grow for many years to come.

    “This year has seen the addition of a few new categories and we are already thinking about future changes too.

    “I believe the best way of developing events like this is to experiment, see what works well and then it is easier to make exciting additions as we progress.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 12, at The Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton.

    The night will feature guest performances as well as the presentation of the Outstanding Contribution to Local Music Award.

    Tickets for the awards ceremony go on sale on Friday, September 22 at 6pm.

    Votes can be cast at http://northamptonshiremusicawards.com

    The full shortlist of nominated acts, venues and events is:

    SONG OF THE YEAR

    Mae Stephens - If We Ever Broke Up

    Billy Lockett - Miss Missing You

    Sarpa Salpa - She Never Lies

    Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven

    Great Adamz & Maddox Jones - Chasing Moments

    ALBUM / EP / MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR

    Billy Lockett - Abington Grove

    Growing NAI - All One (Alone)

    Tu-kay & Ryan - The Little Things

    Eddz - What We Wish To See

    Weirdoe - Born In A Barn

    MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

    Great Adamz - Link Up

    Kinetik x Weejii - Money On My Mind

    Growing NAI - Alone

    Maddox Jones - Get It

    Phantom Isle - Still Time

    POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    Megzz

    Mae Stephens

    Sharmaine

    Alfie Castley

    Amaroun

    RAP / GRIME / DRILL / HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    FFSYTHO

    Napps

    Weirdoe

    LI-LIKEISAID

    Brooklyn 4D

    INDIE / ROCK / ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    Bex

    Potwash

    Anti!i

    BiteWound

    Eddz

    R&B / AFROBEATS / DANCEHALL / REGGAE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    Kerryn Flaherty

    Great Adamz

    Dreadz

    Deanna Chase

    Francisco

    DANCE / ELECTRONIC / SOUNDSYSTEM / D&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    Carly Wilford

    Kinetik

    King Koi

    Madame Electrifie

    Fracus & Darwin

    ACOUSTIC / COUNTRY / FOLK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    Amii Dawes

    Jess Orestano

    Tu-kay & Ryan

    Velvet Engine

    Joe Corkram

    COMMUNITY CHOIR OF THE YEAR

    Queen Eleanor Choir

    Northampton Male Voice Choir

    Royal & Derngate Community Choir

    Wellingborough Community Gospel Choir

    Open Stage Community Choir

    COVER ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    Empire

    Katie Rose Parker

    New Harmony

    Pure Genius

    The Usual Suspects

    PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

    Dave Crawford (Plastic Tree Studios)

    Hardcode

    Roddy Beatz

    T E

    Spookzville

    LIVE EVENT OR INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR

    Bandeoke (Charles Bradlaugh)

    Aggro Fest

    Girls Gays and Theys Alternative Club Night

    Twinfest

    Bernie Keith's Handbag Heaven

    LOCAL MUSIC VENUE OF THE YEAR

    The Black Prince (Northampton)

    The Garibaldi (Northampton)

    The Lab (Northampton)

    The Loft (Kettering)

    Olde England (Wellingborough)

    SPECIALIST MUSIC SHOW OR PODCAST OF THE YEAR

    Shoetown Sounds (N Live Radio)

    Mark Ski Funk by Funk Show (Inspiration FM)

    The Scratched Record Podcast

    Jason D Lewis (Inspiration FM)

    Afrobeats with Jas Gill (Revolution Radio)

    BLUES SOUL & JAZZ ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    Mat Day

    Afreine

    The Old Savoy Jazz Band

    Eden Lole

    House of EL

    SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

    Saphron

    Afreine

    Billy Lockett

    Djin-li

    Maddox Jones

    Related topics:OrganisersNorthampton