Voting opens in the Northamptonshire Local Music Awards
Voting is open in this year’s Northamptonshire Local Music Awards which returns this winter.
Organisers received more than 5,000 suggestions for acts, venues, events and those involved in the county’s music scene when nominations opened earlier this year.
Now, a shortlist for each category has been revealed and people can begin casting votes.
Awards director Tommy Gardner said: “I’m very pleased with the response to this year’s initial nominations.
“There were lots of very close numbers in the nominations but I think we are now left with a great varied mix across the categories.
“Last year’s inaugural awards were amazing, right from the nominations and voting up to the big night.
“It really was a very special way of showcasing and celebrating our local music scene.”
Returning for its second year, the Northamptonshire Local Music Awards looks to champion those involved in the county’s music scene, from artists and producers, to venues, podcasts and radio stations.
The 17 categories include Song Of The Year, Album / EP / Mixtape Of The Year, Music Video Of The Year, Pop Artist Of The Year, Rap / Grime / Drill / Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year, Indie / Rock / Alternative Artist Of The Year, R&B / Afrobeats / Dancehall / Reggae Artist Of The Year, Dance / Electronic / Soundsystem / D&B Artist Of The Year, Acoustic / Country / Folk Artist Of The Year, Community Choir Of The Year, Cover Artist Of The Year, Producer Of The Year, Live Event Or Initiative Of The Year, Local Music Venue Of The Year, Specialist Music Show Or Podcast Of The Year, Blues Soul & Jazz Artist Of The Year and Songwriter Of The Year.
Votes can be cast via the event website, linked below, until Sunday, October 29.
Mr Gardner added: “Once voting ends the results will be calculated and points formulated as well as points from our local music awards panel to decide the final winner of each category.
“I am very excited about this year’s awards, I hope that these awards continue to grow for many years to come.
“This year has seen the addition of a few new categories and we are already thinking about future changes too.
“I believe the best way of developing events like this is to experiment, see what works well and then it is easier to make exciting additions as we progress.”
The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 12, at The Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton.
The night will feature guest performances as well as the presentation of the Outstanding Contribution to Local Music Award.
Tickets for the awards ceremony go on sale on Friday, September 22 at 6pm.
Votes can be cast at http://northamptonshiremusicawards.com
The full shortlist of nominated acts, venues and events is:
SONG OF THE YEAR
Mae Stephens - If We Ever Broke Up
Billy Lockett - Miss Missing You
Sarpa Salpa - She Never Lies
Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven
Great Adamz & Maddox Jones - Chasing Moments
ALBUM / EP / MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR
Billy Lockett - Abington Grove
Growing NAI - All One (Alone)
Tu-kay & Ryan - The Little Things
Eddz - What We Wish To See
Weirdoe - Born In A Barn
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Great Adamz - Link Up
Kinetik x Weejii - Money On My Mind
Growing NAI - Alone
Maddox Jones - Get It
Phantom Isle - Still Time
POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Megzz
Mae Stephens
Sharmaine
Alfie Castley
Amaroun
RAP / GRIME / DRILL / HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
FFSYTHO
Napps
Weirdoe
LI-LIKEISAID
Brooklyn 4D
INDIE / ROCK / ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bex
Potwash
Anti!i
BiteWound
Eddz
R&B / AFROBEATS / DANCEHALL / REGGAE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kerryn Flaherty
Great Adamz
Dreadz
Deanna Chase
Francisco
DANCE / ELECTRONIC / SOUNDSYSTEM / D&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Carly Wilford
Kinetik
King Koi
Madame Electrifie
Fracus & Darwin
ACOUSTIC / COUNTRY / FOLK ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Amii Dawes
Jess Orestano
Tu-kay & Ryan
Velvet Engine
Joe Corkram
COMMUNITY CHOIR OF THE YEAR
Queen Eleanor Choir
Northampton Male Voice Choir
Royal & Derngate Community Choir
Wellingborough Community Gospel Choir
Open Stage Community Choir
COVER ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Empire
Katie Rose Parker
New Harmony
Pure Genius
The Usual Suspects
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Dave Crawford (Plastic Tree Studios)
Hardcode
Roddy Beatz
T E
Spookzville
LIVE EVENT OR INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR
Bandeoke (Charles Bradlaugh)
Aggro Fest
Girls Gays and Theys Alternative Club Night
Twinfest
Bernie Keith's Handbag Heaven
LOCAL MUSIC VENUE OF THE YEAR
The Black Prince (Northampton)
The Garibaldi (Northampton)
The Lab (Northampton)
The Loft (Kettering)
Olde England (Wellingborough)
SPECIALIST MUSIC SHOW OR PODCAST OF THE YEAR
Shoetown Sounds (N Live Radio)
Mark Ski Funk by Funk Show (Inspiration FM)
The Scratched Record Podcast
Jason D Lewis (Inspiration FM)
Afrobeats with Jas Gill (Revolution Radio)
BLUES SOUL & JAZZ ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Mat Day
Afreine
The Old Savoy Jazz Band
Eden Lole
House of EL
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Saphron
Afreine
Billy Lockett
Djin-li
Maddox Jones