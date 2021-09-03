Vinyl collectors and sellers ready for second Love Record Stores Day

Spinadisc is one of the stores taking part in tomorrow's event.

Love Record Stores Day returns tomorrow with two Northampton shops stocking a selection of some of this year’s official limited-edition releases.

The event was launched last year to help independent record stores through the challenging trading conditions caused by the coronavirus.

Spinadisc will be stocking a selection of the records which will be available via its pop-up store in the garden of The Black Prince in Abington Square from 11am.

Any remaining stock will then be made available via its website spinadisc.co.uk from 9pm that night.

Spun Out in Gold Street will also be stocking a selection of the Love Record Stores Day releases and be opening from 10.30am with DJs playing throughout the day.

There will be limited edition records by acts including Black Country New Road, Arlo Parks, Hinds, Thee Oh Sees and Shame as well as classic names like Jackie Mittoo and Soundgarden.

Last year’s event resulted in more than £1m of sales for record stores.

Love Record Stores Day is on Saturday, September 4.

For full details, visit www.loverecordstores.com/4-sept-records