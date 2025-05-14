US alt-rockers The Lemonheads announce Roadmender headline gig

US alt-rockers The Lemonheads will headline the Roadmender later this summer.

The band, led by singer-songwriter Evan Dando, will head to the Northampton venue on Thursday, August 14.

The Lemonheads formed in the mid-1980s and rose to prominence with their major label debut It’s A Shame About Ray which was released in 1992.

They’re best known for the single Into Your Arms and for their cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s track Mrs Robinson.

Despite a hiatus at the end of the 1990s which lasted for nearly a decade, Dando – who has been the only constant member of the band since its formation - reformed The Lemonheads in 2005.

The Lemonheads released their 10th album Varshons 2 in 2019. This followed the band’s 2009 album Varshons. Their most recent single Fear of Living was released last year.

Tickets for August’s gig cost £30 and go on sale on Friday, May 16.

For more information, visit https://thelemonheads.lnk.to and https://www.theroadmender.com

