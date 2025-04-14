University students take to the stage for degree performances at The Black Prince

Students performing at The Black Prince.

First and second year students from the University of Northampton took to the stage at The Black Prince at the end of last month as part of their degree course.

Nine student bands performed at the Abington Square music venue which over the years has hosted acts from across the world as well as homegrown talent including Mae Stephens, Billy Lockett and That Joe Payne.

Undergraduates on the university’s Popular Music degree course packed out the venue’s main room to play a mixture of covers and original tracks.

Bethany Hearn from colourmebethany said: “I had a lot of fun playing at The Black Prince again, there was a great atmosphere.

“My band consists of members of Weesy – who also played on the night – so it was great to see them perform, as well as play with them. I had a really good response from my set which was really cool.”

As well as forming part of their group performance assessment module, the students grabbed the opportunity with both hands to entertain an audience of students, family, friends and members of the public.

Senior Lecturer in Popular Music, Tim Smart said: “Our first and second-year students have absolutely smashed it with their stage performances at The Black Prince.

“The entire crowd was on their feet, cheering and singing along – it was a great atmosphere.

“Performing on stage at local venues is a hugely important part of the course here at UON, and integral to the study of every one of our students.

“It offers them the opportunity to improve their confidence in front of a crowd, experience a slice of the industry by getting involved with the entire gig production (including set-up and take-down), and their performances as up-and-coming musicians adds to the vibrant music scene already booming in Northampton.”

Students from the university will return to the stage at The Picturedrome in Northampton for their end-of-year gig on Thursday, May 8.

The event is open to members of the public, admission is free and it takes place from 8pm to 11pm.

For more information about the university’s Popular Music and Music Production courses, visit www.northampton.ac.uk