UB40 ft Ali Campbell will headline Delapre Abbey in July.

UB40 ft Ali Campbell have been revealed as the second act which will play Summertime Live at Delapre Abbey this summer.

Campbell and his band will headline the Northampton venue on Friday, July 7, and tickets go on sale next week.

UB40 formed in Birmingham in the late 1970s, going onto become one of the most successful reggae bands in the world.

They have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and released more than 50 UK hit singles, including (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You, Red Red Wine and I Got You Babe which all topped the charts.

Singer and guitarist Campbell was a member of the band until 2008.

Joining Campbell will be DJ Keith Lawrence and a support act which is still to be announced.

Fans can sign up for pre-sale access to early bird tickets which cost £35 and go on sale at 10am on Thursday, March 9, at www.summertimelive.co.uk/ub40northampton

There will also be premium early bird ‘Garden’ tickets which cost £69.50 and will provide ticketholders seating areas, ‘posh’ toilets and access to a premium bar.

Campbell’s gig is the second to be announced by organisers Summertime Live which will take place in the grounds of Delapre Abbey.

On Saturday, July 8, the Classic Ibiza show will see performances of some of the biggest dance anthems of the last 30 years brought to life by a 32-piece orchestra with live singers and DJs.

Tickets are on sale now from £25. Both events will also include bars and street food venders.