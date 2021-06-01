Triumphant homecoming gig for Lockett at Black Prince

Billy Lockett on stage at The Black Prince. Photo by David Jackson.

Billy Lockett returned to the venue of his first gig for a triumphant homecoming show on Sunday.

Lockett has been out on a socially distanced tour of the UK and brought the tour to a close at The Black Prince in Northampton.

Hundreds of fans joined Lockett’s friends and family in the garden of the venue to watch him perform on its outdoor stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Lockett on stage at The Black Prince. Photo by David Jackson.

Lockett, who released his latest EP Reflections in March, was finally able to tour the record after Government restrictions on performances were eased.

During the day, there were sets by Celine Ellis, Marieke and Tu-Kay & Ryan before evening support acts Afreine and Katie Malco took to the stage.

It was the first performance by Celeste Charles as Afreine whose set included recent single Clare St while Katie Malco performed songs from her acclaimed debut album Failures.

Lockett arrived on stage to a rapturous welcome from fans and played a set which included tracks from Reflections and past hits including Hard Act To Follow, Empty House and Covered In Chaos.

Billy Lockett on stage at The Black Prince. Photo by David Jackson.

For many who had managed to secure a table for the free show, it was their first taste of live music in many months while also Lockett’s first gig in Northampton since headlining the Roadmender in 2019.

Clearly in his element throughout, Lockett joked with fans between songs, thanked his mum who was in the crowd for her support, while also paying an emotional tribute to his late father.

Despite the dour nature of much of his music, Lockett had fans singing along to his trademark piano ballads with both relishing another triumphant return to live music in his hometown.

The Black Prince will continue hosting live gigs over the coming weeks on its live stage until music, without social distance requirements, can return to its indoor stage.

Katie Malco on stage at The Black Prince. Photo by David Jackson.

For more information, visit www.billylockett.com and www.facebook.com/blackprincenn

Afreine performing on the outdoors stage at The Black Prince.