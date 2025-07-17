Tribute acts to rock Davfest when event returns for fourth year next week

Davfest returns next week.

Tribute acts playing some of the biggest hits in music will come together next weekend for the return of Davfest

The two day event, held at Daventry RFC, will see performances of songs by some of the world’s most iconic bands including Guns N’ Roses, Queen, Arctic Monkeys and Fleetwood Mac.

A spokesperson for Lockdown Events, organisers of Davfest, said: “We’re incredibly proud of what Davfest has become over the past few years.

“The support from the local community has been amazing and we’re excited to welcome everyone back for what’s set to be our biggest and best event yet.”

Festival goers will also be able to enjoy sets by tribute acts performing the music of Robbie Williams, Blondie, Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton.

There will also be performances by bands 2HD, Escher Rocks, Box McGuinn and Down ‘n’ Out.

The latter, Down ‘n’ Out, are returning to the event having played the first Davfest.

As well as music, there will also be street food venders, bars, inflatables, fairground rides and a local traders village.

Davfest takes place on Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26.

General admission adult tickets cost £12 for the Friday and £22.50 for the Saturday.

Weekend tickets cost £27.50.

Concessions, VIP and camping tickets are also available.

Advance tickets are available via https://ticket247.co.uk/Event/davfest-25-daventry-s-number-1-live-music-event-at-daventry-district-sports-club-357895.

For more information, visit www.davfest.com