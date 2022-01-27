Tribute act set to recreate UB40 hits at The Picturedrome

Strictly UB40 are headlining The Picturedrome.

Strictly UB40 will be bringing the hits of the iconic reggae band to The Picturedrome this week.

The act is returning to the venue for a rescheduled show following their sell out performance there in 2019.

Strictly UB40 were founded in 2013 with one purpose - to get you grooving with choice cuts from albums Signing Off through to Promises and Lies, interspersed with interpretations of the internationally renowned Labour of Love cover series.

A multi-cultural blend of reggae, ska and rocksteady, the group promises a night of soulful sounds and dancing beats.

Members of Strictly UB40 have played with a who’s who of UK reggae and ska, including Steel Pulse, The Specials and The Selecter as well as receiving acclaim from UB40 themselves for their stagecraft, among them founder member and saxophonist Brian Travers.

Strictly UB40 is at the Northampton venue on Friday, January 28.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £12 in advance and are available from Seetickets and on the door.