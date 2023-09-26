News you can trust since 1931
Trampolene to headline The Black Prince

Trampolene are touring in support of their latest album Rules Of Love & War.
By David Jackson
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 13:37 BST
Trampolene frontman Jack Jones on stage at Esquires in Bedford on February 1, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.Trampolene frontman Jack Jones on stage at Esquires in Bedford on February 1, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.
Trampolene frontman Jack Jones on stage at Esquires in Bedford on February 1, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

​Welsh alternative trio ​Trampolene are headlining The Black Prince next week as part of their ‘Oh The Places You’ll Go’ tour.

The band, fronted by singer and guitarist Jack Jones, released their latest album Rules of Love & War in March this year.

In November, they are set to release an anniversary edition of their debut album Swansea To Hornsey and a novel written by Jones about growing up in the city.

Support at the Northampton venue on Thursday, October 5, is by The Barratts and Lily On The Green.

Tickets cost £11 via www.skiddle.com/e/36366776T

