Tragic to mark launch of new EP Recidivism with Black Prince gig this weekend

Tragic

Northampton grunge-punk trio Tragic are back with a new five-track EP and after shows in Manchester and London this week, they will headline The Black Prince on Saturday.

Recidivism was released last week and follows 2019’s self-titled EP and a string of singles by the band.

Tragic treated fans to a taste of their new material with the single Backfoot which was released in August prior to the EP’s further four tracks.

Tragic are singer and guitarist Cameron Godfrey, drummer Lewis Ogrady and bassist Carey Judwyn Rushton.

Most Popular

Talking about the new record, Lewis said: “In my opinion it’s the best representation of us as individuals and of our current music taste.

“It’s the music I’ve always wanted to be making.”

Recidivism features the tracks Backfoot, Terry the Self Obsessed Empath, Wake up Terry, Downtown and Recidivist.

It was recorded at The Lodge in Northampton with Mark Cann earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron said: “We all loved working with him as he always knew what we were after sound wise as he has the same music taste and personality as us.

“To be honest most of our time with him was just messing about and having a laugh.”

Cameron adds while the EP builds on the fast and frantic punk rock of their previous records, the trio have added a more melodic feel to the tracks on Recidivism.

Talking about current single Backfoot, he adds: “Backfoot is about the fear of falling behind all your peers in life and the temptation to give up instead facing the hard tasks of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This theme tends to show up throughout the whole EP, like in Terry The Self Obsessed Empath.”

Earlier this year, Tragic signed with Marshall Live Agency, which also works with fellow Northampton indie quartet Sarpa Salpa as well as the likes of Grim Sickers, Beach Riot, Elijah Miller and Calva Louise.

They also headlined the Altercation Stage at the Multitude Festival at the Craufurd Arms in August, the Summer Garden Stage at The Charles Bradlaugh as part of Twinfest in July and headed to Marburg in Germany in April to represent Northampton at the MaNo Musikfestival.

Turning to their next hometown gig at The Black Prince, Cameron says: “It feels right to tie the tour off with the place the band started and the place we hold most memories with the band,” and looking ahead to next year he adds: “2023 is going to be busy for us. We’re in the process of writing and album and hopefully we’ll have it recorded for next year and have some singles to share with everyone and definitely more shows around the country that will be announced very soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tragic headline The Black Prince in Northampton on Saturday, November 19.

Support is by JW Paris and Ratrace. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £8 before fees via https://www.skiddle.com/e/36114157.

For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/tragicband.