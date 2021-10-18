Total Stone Roses to play the hits of iconic Mancunian act at Picturedrome

Total Stone Roses are playing the Picturedrome.

Acclaimed tribute act The Total Stone Roses are set to headline The Picturedrome this week.

Over the last few years, the group have been busy impressing audiences across the country, building up a solid base of fans eager to enjoy some of indie’s most iconic hits by the Mancunian legends.

The Total Stone Roses play a 90-minute set of all of the best Stone Roses material including She Bangs The Drums, Fools Gold, Waterfall, I Wanna Be Adored and Love Spreads.

The Total Stone Roses strive to re-create the Roses' sound live and are meticulous in the re-creation of their material.

The band are all in their early to mid-20s, bringing the same passion, vigour, arrogance and charisma as the iconic group.

With the Stone Roses on another hiatus and no gigs in their diary, this is as close as you will get to the real thing.

Support is by DJ Alex Novak who will be playing the best in indie from across the decades

The Total Stone Roses headline the Northampton venue on Friday, October 22.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost from £15 in advance.

For more information, visit https://www.wegottickets.com/event/496491.

Next month, Ultimate Coldplay headline the venue.

Ultimate Coldplay headline the venue on Friday, November 26.