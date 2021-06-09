Tony Hadley to mark 40 years in music with Royal & Derngate show

Tony Hadley will perform at Royal & Derngate next May.

Acclaimed former Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley will headline Royal & Derngate in May next year as part of a 36-date UK tour celebrating four decades in music.

Hadley will be performing tracks from his time in the iconic band as well as music from his solo career when he heads to the Northampton venue on Wednesday, May 18. Tickets are on sale from Friday, June 11, at 10am.

From his beginnings at the forefront of the new romantic movement, Hadley earned himself the accolade of being one of pop’s greatest vocalists.

Spandau Ballet had numerous chart-topping singles and albums across the world, including Through the Barricades, the international number one True and Gold.

As a solo artist, he has performed across the world both with his band and with swing bands and orchestras.

In 2005 he was awarded a Gold Badge from the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters while 2007 saw him win a new legion of fans when he appeared as Billy Flynn in Chicago on the West End stage.

In 2018 Hadley released his highly anticipated solo album Talking To The Moon.

Alongside his music career, not to mention his work in broadcasting on both radio and TV, he received an MBE in 2019 in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for his charitable work for the Shooting Star Children’s Hospice.

Hadley currently presents a live Sunday morning radio show on BBC 3 Counties Radio and started a podcast and YouTube channel last year called Stars Cars Guitars with award-winning rock guitarist, songwriter and producer Jim Cregan and veteran British broadcaster Alex Dyke.