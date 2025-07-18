Despite a fire sweeping the main stage, many are already queuing up to watch Tomorrowland 2025’s live stream

All eyes are on one of the biggest dance festival in Europe as it opens for another year.

Tomorrowland 2025 starts in Belgium today, offering two weekends of incredible music from the world of EDM.

Here’s how you can watch all the action on the main stage this weekend from home - the main stage earlier this week caught ablaze.

Tomorrowland Belgium, one of the largest European electronic dance festivals, has thrown open its gates welcoming revellers ‘home’ for another year, despite a major setback taking place only two days before the event.

But as the organisers have stated that the show will go on, many of us (including myself) are sitting patiently waiting to see what the main stage is set to look like, by virtue of watching the event unfold live on streaming services again this year.

You can too! Here is how you can watch the first weekend of Tomorrowland 2025, and what sets are scheduled to take place on the main stage throughout the weekend.

How can I watch the first weekend of Tomorrowland 2025’s main stage in the United Kingdom?

Not even a fire on the main stage is keeping revellers away, as Tomorrowland throws open it's gates for the first weekend of it's 2025 event. | Getty Images

You can tune in to all the action live from the Tomorrowland main stage by heading over to the official Tomorrowland YouTube Channel, or follow along with the action on the Tomorrowland Belgium app, available on Android and iOS.

Who is performing on the main stage at Tomorrowland 2025 this weekend?

It’s a veritable who’s who of electronic music in Belgium this weekend - with the following performances scheduled to take place on the main stage (times converted to BST)

Friday 18 July 2025

15:00 - 15:50: Odymel b2b Pegassi

15:50 - 16:50: NERVO

16:55 - 17:55: Vini Vici

17:55 - 18:50 : Sub Zero Project

18:50 - 19:50: Meduza

19:50 - 20:50: Arbat b2b Kolsch

20:50 - 21:50: ALOK

21:55 - 22:55: Axwell

22:55 - 23:55: Martin Garrix

Saturday July 19 2025

11:00 - 13:15: Daybreak: Charlotte de Witte

13:15 - 14:15: Fedde Le Grande

14:15 - 15:15: Dubvision b2b Third Party

15:15 - 16:15: Miss Monique

16:20 - 17:20: B Jones

17:20 - 18:20: Nicky Romero

18:20 - 19:20: Cassian b2b Kevin de Vries

19:25 - 20:25: Alan Walker

20:25 - 21:25: ANYMA

21:30 - 22:45: Dimitri Vegas and Like mike

22:50 - 23:50: Charlotte de Witte

Sunday July 20 2025

11:00 - 13:30: Daybreak: Arielle Free b2b Sam Divine

13:30 - 14:30: Goodboys

14:30 - 15:30: Matroda

15:30 - 16:30: Maddix

16:35 - 17:35: Sub Focus

17:35 - 18:35: MATTN

18:30 - 19:40: Solomun

19:40 - 20:40: Lost Frequencies

20:45 - 21:45: Fisher

21:50 - 22:50: David Guetta

Who are you most looking forward to seeing perform at Tomorrowland 2025 over the first weekend? Let us know your tips who to check out online by leaving a comment down below.