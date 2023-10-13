Tom Meighan to bring acoustic tour to Roadmender in Northampton next year

Tom Meighan will headline the Roadmender next year. Photo by Milla Magee.

Tom Meighan will headline the Roadmender next March as part of a 20-date UK acoustic tour.

The singer-songwriter and former Kasabian frontman is currently in the studio busy writing his second solo album and will headline the Northampton venue on Sunday, March 24

These dates will be the first time Meighan has toured acoustically and will follow three headline shows in December and a UK Arena Tour with Noel Gallagher.

Meighan released his first solo album, The Reckoning, in May. The album charted at number two in the indie chart, three in the vinyl chart and 17 on the official albums chart.

Earlier this year he played a 16-date UK tour, performed at various festivals throughout the summer and supported Noel Gallagher at Audley End on 5th August.

It’s been 20 years since Tom Meighan signed his first record deal with Kasabian at the age of 21.

He sold four million albums, celebrated five consecutive number one albums and was awarded, among many others, a BRIT Award, seven NME Awards, five Q Magazine Awards, a Mojo award and a Music Week Award.

He has previously headlined Glastonbury, V Festival and Reading and Leeds twice, along with most other major European music festivals.

Meighan left Kasabian in 2020, subsequently appearing before magistrates in Leicester where he pled guilty to assaulting his former fiancée.

Joining Meighan in his band are keyboardist and guitarist Bnann Infadel, bassist Ele Lucas, lead guitarist Chris Haddon, guitarist Brodie Maguire and drummer Gareth Young.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 20 at 10am.

Meighan will also play gigs in the region at at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes and at Esquires in Bedford.

For more information, visit https://tommeighanofficial.com

To Meighan will play the following dates this winter and next year:

LIVE DATES

8th December - Falmouth - Princess Pavilion

14th December - London - OVO Arena Wembley

15th December - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

17th December - Cardiff - International Arena

18th December - Leeds - First Direct Arena

20th December - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

21st December - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

22nd December - Leicester - O2 Academy

23rd December - Leicester - O2 Academy

March 2024 Acoustic Tour

7th March - Grimsby - Docks Academy

8th March - Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill

9th March - Doncaster - Imperial Music Venue

10th March - Dundee - Beat Generator

12th March - Hull - Adelphi

13th March - Stoke - Sugarmill

14th March - Carlise - Old Fire Station

16th March - Portsmouth - Moon Shine

17th March - Brighton - The Arch

18th March - Oxford - The Bullingdon

19th March - Swansea - Sin City

21st March - Milton Keynes - Craufurd Arms

22nd March - Peterborough - Met Lounge

23rd March - Bedford - Esquires

24th March - Northampton - Roadmenders

26th March - Colchester - Arts Centre

27th March - Tunbridge Wells - The Forum

28th March - Southend - Chinnerys

29th March - Southampton - Papillon