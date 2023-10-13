Tom Meighan to bring acoustic tour to Roadmender in Northampton next year
Tom Meighan will headline the Roadmender next March as part of a 20-date UK acoustic tour.
The singer-songwriter and former Kasabian frontman is currently in the studio busy writing his second solo album and will headline the Northampton venue on Sunday, March 24
These dates will be the first time Meighan has toured acoustically and will follow three headline shows in December and a UK Arena Tour with Noel Gallagher.
Meighan released his first solo album, The Reckoning, in May. The album charted at number two in the indie chart, three in the vinyl chart and 17 on the official albums chart.
Earlier this year he played a 16-date UK tour, performed at various festivals throughout the summer and supported Noel Gallagher at Audley End on 5th August.
It’s been 20 years since Tom Meighan signed his first record deal with Kasabian at the age of 21.
He sold four million albums, celebrated five consecutive number one albums and was awarded, among many others, a BRIT Award, seven NME Awards, five Q Magazine Awards, a Mojo award and a Music Week Award.
He has previously headlined Glastonbury, V Festival and Reading and Leeds twice, along with most other major European music festivals.
Meighan left Kasabian in 2020, subsequently appearing before magistrates in Leicester where he pled guilty to assaulting his former fiancée.
Joining Meighan in his band are keyboardist and guitarist Bnann Infadel, bassist Ele Lucas, lead guitarist Chris Haddon, guitarist Brodie Maguire and drummer Gareth Young.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 20 at 10am.
Meighan will also play gigs in the region at at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes and at Esquires in Bedford.
For more information, visit https://tommeighanofficial.com
To Meighan will play the following dates this winter and next year:
LIVE DATES
8th December - Falmouth - Princess Pavilion
14th December - London - OVO Arena Wembley
15th December - Birmingham - Utilita Arena
17th December - Cardiff - International Arena
18th December - Leeds - First Direct Arena
20th December - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
21st December - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena
22nd December - Leicester - O2 Academy
23rd December - Leicester - O2 Academy
March 2024 Acoustic Tour
7th March - Grimsby - Docks Academy
8th March - Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill
9th March - Doncaster - Imperial Music Venue
10th March - Dundee - Beat Generator
12th March - Hull - Adelphi
13th March - Stoke - Sugarmill
14th March - Carlise - Old Fire Station
16th March - Portsmouth - Moon Shine
17th March - Brighton - The Arch
18th March - Oxford - The Bullingdon
19th March - Swansea - Sin City
21st March - Milton Keynes - Craufurd Arms
22nd March - Peterborough - Met Lounge
23rd March - Bedford - Esquires
24th March - Northampton - Roadmenders
26th March - Colchester - Arts Centre
27th March - Tunbridge Wells - The Forum
28th March - Southend - Chinnerys
29th March - Southampton - Papillon
31st March - St Albans - The Horn