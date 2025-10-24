Tom Grennan to return to Bedford Park next summer for homecoming headline show

Tom Grennan will return to Bedford to play a homecoming gig next summer.

Tom Grennan will return to Bedford next summer for a huge homecoming show as part of the town’s Summer Session concerts.

The Bedford-born singer-songwriter will take to the stage at Bedford Park on Saturday, July 4, and tickets go on sale next week.

This will be Grennan’s second time headlining Bedford Park, following a standout show in 2022 which, at the time, was the biggest solo performance of his career.

Since then, his rise has been nothing short of remarkable.

Tom Grennan on stage at Bedford Park, Bedford, on June 4, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.

The announcement follows a period of immense success for the platinum-selling artist, who celebrated landing his third consecutive UK No. 1 album in August with the release of ‘Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn't Want To Be’.

His ascent has seen him sell more than 120,000 tickets in the last 12 months including his recent sold-out Grennan '25 arena tour.

His summer 2026 tour will see him play nine gigs across the UK and Ireland – including Bedford.

Speaking about the announcement promoter Mark Harrison said: “We’re delighted to bring Tom Grennan back to Bedford Park for what promises to be a night to remember.

“We know his fans come from all across the UK, not just Bedford and to see him perform on his home turf makes it an even more special moment for everyone to witness and be part of.

“TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions is all about celebrating great live music in a unique setting, and this show will be one of the highlights of the 2026 series.

“I know the whole town will be buzzing and ready to come together for this incredible homegrown talent.”

Grennan’s live band includes Northants natives Danny Connors on guitar and Adam Gammage on drums.

Tickets will go on pre-sale on Wednesday, October 29, at 10am and general sale on Friday, October 31, at 10am via www.smmrsessions.com/locations/bedford