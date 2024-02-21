Tom Grennan drummer Adam Gammage to take part in drum clinic and masterclass

Adam Gammage performing with Tom Grennan.

Drummer Adam Gammage who has played in front of fans across the world as part of Tom Grennan’s live band is returning to Northampton tomorrow for a drum clinic masterclass and performance.

Gammage, who is from the town but now lives in Amsterdam, will join a host of other drummers for the event which takes place across two venues on Thursday, February 22.

The event has been organised by Northampton based drumming school, Drummers Link.

Joining Gammage, will be Andy Edwards who has worked with the likes of Robert Plant, Alex Moody from The Dualers, French Freddy, Ed Freitas (known as Cybadrummer), Jim Macaulay, Paul Glover and Greg Jacobs – a former young drummer of the year finalist and alumni of Drummers Link.

In recent years, Gammage has performed with Grennan at arenas across the UK, at a huge outdoor gig in Bedford Park and at the Glastonbury festival.

The event will comprise of a daytime masterclasses and Q&A session at The Charles Bradlaugh followed by an evening drum clinic performance at The Picturedrome.

The daytime event runs from 12.30pm until 5pm and will feature masterclasses from Gammage, Edwards and Moody followed by the Q&A with other guests.

Doors open at midday. Tickets cost £45.

The evening event begins at 7.10pm until 10.30pm and will feature performances by Gammage, Edwards, Freitas and Jacobs. Doors open at 6.45pm. Tickets cost £25.