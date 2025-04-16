Tim Muddiman returns with new single Sea Shells

Tim Muddiman.

Artist and musician Tim Muddiman is back with his first new music in more than eight years.

Muddiman releases ‘Sea Shells’ today – with the guitar-driven track serving both an ode to the planet and a provocative commentary on environmental issues.

Talking about the track, the Northants musician said: “Earth, in all its beauty, must be laughing at us - while being deeply wounded and screaming in the face of our madness.

“The undeniable effects of global warming and our impact need to be highlighted as often as possible, right under everyone’s nose, forcing us to face the facts.

Tim Muddiman on stage with Gary Numan. Photo Joeri Peters.

“The evidence is obvious, and constant change in our behaviour is vital.

“Anthropocene is a word we all need to know and understand. It’s no joke. It’s a true story.”

Muddiman is best known for playing in Gary Numan's band and also with Pop Will Eat Itself.

As a solo artist he has also previously released the albums Domino Blitz and Paradise Runs Deeper.

After stepping away from the music scene, Muddiman embraced his artistic evolution, creating hundreds of architectural works, cinematic portraits and abstract narratives for global exhibitions and collectors.

“Everything he’s ever done has been uniquely his, but art seems to be the thing that pulled it all together,” explains Numan.

Muddiman’s inspiration for ‘Sea Shells’ came from his frustration with world leaders ignoring the need for climate action.

He added: “The effects of global warming are undeniable, yet leaders continue to reverse progress.

“Consumerism also plays a huge role, with luxury items and excessive packaging feeding greed and waste. It’s all unnecessary destruction.”

Blending comical satire with a serious message, the track challenges industry, commerce and society to confront the environmental consequences of their actions.

Musically, ‘Sea Shells’ fuses Muddiman’s signature blues and jazz guitar riffs over a dub bass line laid down by Nick Mailing (Choirboys & Peccadilloes).

Sea Shells is released on Monday, April 21, via CIA Records.

For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/timmuddiman