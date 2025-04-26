Tim Amann’s xTet to headline Garibaldi’s Sunday Matinée

The Tim Amann xTet.

West Midlands jazz act The Tim Amann xTet are headlining The Garibaldi’s Sunday Matinée tomorrow afternoon.

The group play melodic and soulful contemporary jazz.

Its current line-up features pianist and composer Tim Amann, sax player Sam Rogers, bassist Adam Gilchrist and Tim's sons Aidan Amann on drums and Gabriel Amann on trumpet.

The xTet plays a variety of lyrical original jazz compositions with influences ranging from Celtic and East European folk styles through hard bop and blues to gospel-tinged numbers.

Music at the Bailiff Street venue is from 3pm to 6pm. Admission is free.

The event on Sunday, April 27, is supported by the sale of raffle tickets which cost £5 each.

For more information about all forthcoming music at The Garibaldi, visit https://linktr.ee/thegaribaldihotel