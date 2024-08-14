Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They’re golden 😂

Social media users are trying to find the funniest TikTok.

Classic posts are being reshared and providing plenty more laughs.

We’ve picked a handful of the suggestions - but there are plenty more.

What is the funniest post on TikTok? It is a question that has left scholars tearing their hair out in clumps for centuries (in dog years at least) as they try to find a definitive answer.

But finally these poor academics may finally be freed from their eternal torture, as social media users have come up clutch and attempted to find a solution. Although, humour is subjective and it…

Twitter (no, I will not call it X) user @KillaMinga asked fellow users “what's the funniest TikTok video you've ever seen?” And it has provided plenty of hilarious responses - so we decided to share the joy with you.

Here’s our pick of six of the funniest TikTok videos shared by other social media users.

Marge Simpson in The Godfather

One of my personal favourites is this pretty short clip in which the user takes the question of - what if Marge Simpson was in The Godfather than Marlon Brando - and runs with it. Doing an impression of the iconic cartoon character, she repeats the famous quote from the movie ‘look at how they massacred my boy’.

Joseph, Mary and the baked pie

A fun twist on the tale of the immaculate conception from the bible. In the video, the TikToker plays both the role of the Virgin Mary and Joseph.

It starts with the Joseph character announcing that he has baked a pie from scratch. Mary then questions how because they don’t have an oven - and then Joseph replies ‘god helped me’ and then quips ‘see how that sounds Mary’.

Woke Indiana Jones

One from the run-up to the release of the most recent Indiana Jones film - last year’s Dial of Destiny. It has the caption ‘what conservatives think the new Indiana Jones movie will be like’ and completely runs with the joke.

Dressed in a rather convincing Indiana Jones costume, old man makeup and armed with Indy’s signature whip, it features a rapid fire gauntlet of leg slapping jokes. You may have to wipe tears from your eyes, it will make you laugh that much.

Bake at 400

Now this is not as high concept as some of the previous efforts, but it is no less hilarious. It features a person responding to a recipe with the step of cooking veg in the oven at 400 degrees (guessing this must be fahrenheit).

Displaying the burnt crisp results of their effort, the TikTok user angrily demands ‘you owe me eight dollars’.

What are you cooking?

A split screen reaction video, the TikTok user is watching the clip already posted on the app in which a person is cooking dinner for her ‘children’. The guy becomes increasingly aghast as both chicken and beef are added to the mix, as well as cinnamon.

I won’t ruin the twist, because it is so so funny. But make sure you watch all the way to the end!

No to wine!

This clip starts with a man staring at his laptop, seemingly trying to get some work done or some other task. When a second, unseen person approaches with a wine bottle.

The man tries to prevent them from pouring the drink into the glass. He starts saying ‘I’m okay’ and then gets increasingly frustrated, repeating ‘no, no, no’ over and over.

I won’t attempt to describe what comes next, because that would ruin the joke. Please just watch and treat yourself to a good hearty laugh. If you had to pick one TikTok as the funniest of all time, which would it be? Share your thoughts with our tech writer by emailing [email protected].