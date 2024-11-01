Tickets on sale for Rag ’n’ Bone Man’s Summer Session headline show next year

Rag 'n' Bone Man is performing in the region next year. Photo by Conor McDonnell.

Tickets are on sale today for Rag ’n’ Bone Man who this week was revealed as the second of next year’s Bedford Summer Session headliners.

The singer songwriter joins previously announced headliner Simple Minds and will be supported on Saturday, July 5, by British Americana sensation, Elles Bailey.

All will play at the multi-day festival which returns to Bedford Park in 2025.

Hailing from East Sussex, Rag ’n’ Bone Man broke onto the scene in 2016 with his powerful single ‘Human’, blending emotional blues and hip hop.

Known for his commanding stage presence and soulful vocals, his live performances have captivated audiences across sold-out arenas and major festivals worldwide.

His debut album ‘Human’ went four-times platinum and earned him a BRIT Award, followed by his 2021 album ‘Life by Misadventure’, which topped the UK charts with hits like ‘Anywhere Away From Here’ and ‘All You Ever Wanted’.

His recently released album ‘What Do You Believe In?’ has climbed into the top three of the charts, showcasing his evolving sound and is set to be a highlight of his upcoming performance at the Bedford Summer Sessions.

Elles Bailey recently released her fourth studio album Beneath the Neon Glow and it reached 12 on the Official Album Charts and topped the UK Blues and Americana Charts.

Bailey has performed with legends like Van Morrison and Jools Holland, played iconic slots at Glastonbury and Kew the Music and is set to kick off a UK tour this autumn before she heads to Bedford Park next year.

Summer Sessions was launched by DF Concerts in 2013 and after a successful expansion in 2024 in partnership with Cuffe & Taylor, has become firmly established across multiple towns and cities across the UK. The event take place in partnership with promoter Live Nation.

Last year, Bedford Summer Sessions was headlined by Avril Lavigne, Tom Jones and Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Rag ’n’ Bone Man will take to the stage on Saturday, July 5, with Simple Minds performing on Thursday, July 3.

Tickets cost £57.15 before fees for Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and £64.40 before fees for Simple Minds.

VIP packages are also available.

More acts are due to be announced in the coming months.

Tickets are available today via www.smmrsessions.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.