Tickets for Rag’n’Bone Man's summer show set to go on sale

Rag’n’Bone Man

Rag’n’Bone Man is heading to the region next year as part of a huge UK summer tour and tickets to see him in Milton Keynes go on sale on Thursday morning.

The three-times BRIT award-winner will headline Campbell Park on Saturday, July 16.

General admission tickets are available from 10am on Thursday, November 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rag’n’Bone Man crashed onto the music scene with his 2018 multi-platinum selling album Human winning British Breakthrough Act and Critic’s Choice Award at the BRITS, as well as Best British Single for title track Human.

The album was an international hit and he has been in constant demand ever since, with sell-out tours and headline festival appearances across the world.

This summer Rory Graham – AKA Rag’n’Bone Man was part of the Revive Live tour which saw him hit the road alongside the likes of Tom Jones and Sam Fender in support of grass roots venues, followed by his own sold-out UK tour through October and November 2021

Talking about the show, he said: “We all missed out on live music last summer so I’m looking forward to making up for lost time with a big summer show next year.

“I can’t wait to get on stage, so get ready Milton Keynes. It’s going to be huge.”

Rory linked up with superstar producer Calvin Harris for the double platinum selling global smash single Giant which is sure to be a sing-along favourite next summer.

His appeal was underlined with the release of his second LP Life By Misadventure which came out in May this year and was the fastest-selling album by a solo artist in 2021 upon release.

It debuted at number 1 on the UK Official Albums Chart and was preceded by the singles All You Ever Wanted and Anywhere Away From Here - a duet with US singing star Pink.

Tickets cost £39.50 and will be available via https://lphconcertsandevents.co.uk/events/ragnbone-man-live-at-campbell-park