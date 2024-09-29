Shambala Festival 2022. Photo by Sian Herbert

Tickets for next year’s Shambala festival will go on sale next week – with price drops, monthly instalment plans and new tickets for ‘young adults’ all on offer.

The acclaimed festival, which takes place at a ‘secret’ location in the north of the county, will return for four days in August 2025 and tickets are available from 1pm on Thursday, October 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival organisers have revealed for next year’s event, they are reducing ticket prices for people heading to Shambala using their sustainable travel packages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets will be £50 cheaper across every tier than general admission prices and begin at £199 before fees. Attendees must arrive by the specified mode of transport associated with the package.

The Shambala Express will be running coach transport from London, Bristol, Birmingham, Brighton, Sheffield and Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All coaches will depart on Thursday, August 21 and return on Monday, August 24.

There will also be shuttle busses running from both Market Harborough and Long Buckby train stations which will be running on the Thursday and Friday.

Rail Traveller packages must be booked in conjunction with a shuttle bus ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be the opportunity to join a Red Fox Cycling guided bike ride from Bristol or London which stops at campsites along the way with luggage carried in a support van.

New monthly payment plans will also be available for every adult ticket type which means festival goers can secure a ticket for as little as £19.90 before paying off the remaining balance in nine monthly payments.

Organisers are also introducing a limited number of ‘Young Adult’ tickets for 18 to 25-year-olds which cost £199 before fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General admission ticket prices will also remain the same as 2024 and start at £249.

Talking about this year’s prices on their website, organisers said: “The cost of festival production is continuing to spiral and it’s becoming harder and harder to make complex, highly creative and fully independent events like Shambala stack up.

“This is why the AIF (Association of Independent Festivals) are currently running a campaign, calling for the UK Government to lower VAT on music festival ticket sales from 20 per cent to five per cent for a temporary period of three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know there are cheaper events out there. We know we don’t book huge A-list acts that you might get at the ‘big boy’ corporate festivals. But we hope that you know that what we do doesn’t come cheap.

“With this in mind, we hope you can see we've done everything we can to keep things as affordable as possible, for you, our amazing community.

“We reckon it's pretty good value for four days of entertainment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival goers also have the opportunity to use Shambala’s ‘Pay It Forward: Share The Love’, initiative when booking.

Donations made through this process are used to create festival packages for people on low incomes who would normally not be able to attend the festival.

Last year, this initiative raised more than £16,000.

More than 400 acts and DJs performed at this year’s festival including The Beatbox Collective, Bob Vylan, Eda Diaz, Henge, Opus Kink, Ozric Tentacles and Sisters In Dub.

The festival also features a wealth of workshops, talks, art installations and other interactive activities.

For more information, visit https://www.shambalafestival.org