Tickets for next year’s Shambala Festival go on sale

Fans attending this year's Shambala Festival. Photo by George Harrison.

Tickets for next year’s Shambala Festival have today gone on sale.

The acclaimed four-day music festival will return to its usual ‘secret’ home in the north of Northamptonshire from Friday, August 25, to Monday, August 28, next year.

Adult tickets for Shambala cost from between £199 (for a tier 1 sustainable travel package) to £259 (for a tier 3 general entry ticket).

Festival goers can pay via an instalment plan to spread the cost of tickets over several payments.

At every tier of ticket prices, there are also sustainable travel packages, such as travelling by coach, bike or rail, which are £20 cheaper than their general entry price.

For rail travellers, there will be shuttle busses from both Market Harborough and Long Buckby railways stations.

The festival will also run coach packages from Brighton, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester, London and Sheffield.

Red Fox Cyclist Packages will also give festival goers the chance to set off from London, Bristol, Sheffield and this year also from Birmingham.

If you book onto a sustainable travel package, you must arrive by the mode of transport specified in your package for your tickets to be valid for entry. Organisers have also simplified campervan passes.

More than simply a music festival, Shambala brings together an eclectic mix of performance arts, entertainment, workshops and activities.

At this year’s festival, Shambala introduced the ‘Pay It Forward: Share The Love’ initiative, where people could add an optional donation when buying drinks at its bars.

This raised more than £10,000 which will be used to grant full festival access packages to people on low incomes in the area.

This option has been built into this year’s ticket purchase process for those who wish to donate.

Shambala tickets are only available from The TicketSellers.