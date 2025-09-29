Tickets for next Summer’s Shambala Festival on sale this week

Festival goers taking part in the annual Shambala Carnival. Photo by David Jackson.

Tickets for next summer’s Shambala Festival go on sale this week – with new discounts for young and old and more ways to pay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acclaimed festival will return in August next year to its ‘secret location’ in the north of the county and tickets will be available from 10am on Friday, October 3.

Organisers will be introducing a raft of changes for next year’s festival including partnering with a new ethical ticket agent, flexible payment plans, cheaper tickets for families and children and a new ‘elders’ tickets for people over 70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also planning more camper van pitches for next year’s event.

Shambala has partnered with ethical ticket agent Humanitix which donates booking fees to charity and has turned more than £8.5 million in fees into real-world impact.

When purchasing tickets, festival goers will now also be able to choose from a three-part plan, five-part or monthly payment plans.

Organisers are also reducing child and teen ticket prices by 20 per cent, cutting young adult tickets for those between the ages of 18 and 25-years-old to £195 and introducing an Elders ticket for anyone aged 70 and over for the same price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green Traveller discount is returning for those travelling by coach or cycling and Shambala’s ‘Pay It Forwards’ scheme is back which enables people to make additional donations when buying tickets.

The money goes towards funding tickets, travel, food and camping for people on low incomes who wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend Shambala. Last year, it raised £19,000.

Tickets for next year’s festival, which takes place from Thursday, August 27th to Sunday, August 30th, will be available via https://events.humanitix.com/shambala-festival-2026