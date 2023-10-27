News you can trust since 1931
Tickets for annual Shambala Festival on sale next week

Tickets are available from 1pm on Wednesday, November 1.
By David Jackson
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read
Shambala Festival 2022. Photo by Sian HerbertShambala Festival 2022. Photo by Sian Herbert
Shambala Festival 2022. Photo by Sian Herbert

Tickets for next year’s Shambala Festival which takes place in the county go on sale next week.

Shambala will return to its regular ‘secret’ location in Northamptonshire from Thursday, August 22, to Sunday, August 25, next summer.

Tickets will go on sale at 1pm on Wednesday, November 1.

The festival is still to confirm details of prices, instalment plans and ticket types.

    Last year, a third of festival goers chose to travel using sustainable methods. These will be available again this year and £30 cheaper than general admission tickets.

    People will also have the chance to ‘pay it forward’ with an optional additional donation when purchasing a tickets.

    Funds raised this way are used help people in the area on low incomes attend Shambala.

    People have also got the chance to vote for next year’s carnival theme using the Shambala phone app.

    For more information, visit https://www.shambalafestival.org

