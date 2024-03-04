Thomas Truax bringing Dream Catching Songs tour to The Lab
US singer-songwriter Thomas Truax is back in Northampton this week to headline The Lab.
Truax is renowned for his self-made instruments and mechanical rhythm machines.
His music defies easy categorisation but blends elements of art rock, post-punk and surreal Americana.
His 10th album Dream Catching Songs was released last year and features renowned drummer Budgie (Siouxsie & The Banshees, the Slits, The Creatures) along with Truax’s self-made mechanical drummer Mother Superior.
He headlines The Lab in Charles Street on Saturday, March 9.
Support is by Charger.
Tickets cost £5 before fees via www.wegottickets.com/event/603799.