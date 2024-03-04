News you can trust since 1931
Thomas Truax bringing Dream Catching Songs tour to The Lab

Truax’s 10th album Dream Catching Songs was released last year.
David Jackson
Published 4th Mar 2024, 18:24 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 18:34 GMT
Thomas TruaxThomas Truax
Thomas Truax

US singer-songwriter Thomas Truax is back in Northampton this week to headline The Lab.

Truax is renowned for his self-made instruments and mechanical rhythm machines.

His music defies easy categorisation but blends elements of art rock, post-punk and surreal Americana.

    His 10th album Dream Catching Songs was released last year and features renowned drummer Budgie (Siouxsie & The Banshees, the Slits, The Creatures) along with Truax’s self-made mechanical drummer Mother Superior.

    He headlines The Lab in Charles Street on Saturday, March 9.

    Support is by Charger.

    Tickets cost £5 before fees via www.wegottickets.com/event/603799.

