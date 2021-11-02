Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq bringing musical humour to town
Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq brings his unique mix of satirical wit, musical humour and a sharp vintage dress sense to The Black Prince this week.
His 2018 debut album Awkward Encounters While Walking My Dog reached number 3 in the Billboard Comedy Albums Chart and featured a collection of songs about the modern world.
Its successor A Quiet Night In followed in 2020. Wild has clocked up more than 16 million views on his YouTube channel and more than 100 million across all of his social media platforms.
He headlines the Northampton venue on Friday, November 5.
Tickets cost £10 in advance.
Support is by Tim Barron, the frontman of semi cult North Bedfordshire comedy skiffle troupe The Ouse Valley Club.
