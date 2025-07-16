thistle. to play EP-release gig at The Garibaldi this weekend

Thistle are headlining the Garibaldi.

Promoters Picky New continue their run of two-year anniversary gigs this weekend with headline sets by both Canned Pineapple and thistle.

Brighton’s Canned Pineapple return to the region on Friday, July 18, to headline The Garibaldi.

The band, who characterise their sound as ‘scuzz-pop’, released their second EP ‘Big Break’ in March and head to the Northampton venue ahead of playing both Truck and Y Not festivals.

They’ve gained widespread acclaim from the likes of Dork and Clash as well as across the BBC network.

Canned Pineapple on stage at the Multitude Festival at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 8. Photo by David Jackson.

Support is by Lame, Sancho Panza and The Veltmans. Music is from 8pm, Admission is free.

The following day alt-grunge shoegaze trio thistle. will headline the venue – celebrating the launch of their new EP ‘It’s Nice To See You, Stranger’.

The five-track EP is out now and also available to pre-order on limited edition vinyl which also features five further tracks of previously released material.

The EP features new tracks ‘Cobble/mud’, ‘It’s Nice To See You, Stranger’, ‘Fleur Rrouge’, ‘Holy Hill’ and ‘Wishing Coin’ on Side A with ‘Bitebitebite’, ‘Close To My Chest (Hesitate)’, ‘Magpies’, Lomochrome’ and ‘Tiletalk’ on Side B

It is available via https://thistlethistlethistle.bandcamp.com/album/its-nice-to-see-you-stranger

The Northants trio recently supported shoegaze quartet bdrmm at The Black Prince and will be joined at the Garibaldi by Prom and Sunny Gym.

Admission is free but tickets are required for entry via https://www.gigantic.com.

More information about all forthcoming gigs by promoters Picky New are available at https://pickynew.com.