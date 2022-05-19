A Northampton bar is throwing the ultimate 1980s themed evening complete with retro food, cocktails and dancing to some of the decade’s most iconic music.

The Church Bar and Restaurant, situated in Bridge Street, is hosting the ‘Pac To the 80’s event’ for one night only on June 17.

Bar manager, Ellie Boulton, said: “We are really excited for Pac To The 80’s. Since focusing on events and weddings earlier this year, we have hosted a huge range of events already, which have all been really well received with many more to come and Pac to the 80s is adding further variety and fun to these events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Church Bar and Restaurant in Bridge Street, Northampton.

“We have ensured every aspect of your night will take you straight back to the decade of big hair, Rubicks Cubes and Top Gun from food to cocktails and music to decor. We are 100 per cent 80s. We cannot wait!”

Guests will be greeted with complimentary retro cocktails on arrival in addition to canapes that will take them back to the days of the New Romantics.

Two courses will be served with mains consisting of chicken kievs, filled crispy pancakes and scampi. Desserts include classic arctic roll, sweet lemon Pac Man and pina colada panna cotta.

Guests will be able to enjoy highlights from iconic 80s films as they dine before partying the night away in the transformed venue as they enjoy old school music and entertainment.

Sweet Lemon Pac-Man served with a Raspberry Shortbread ghost.