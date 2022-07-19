This Northampton bar is hosting a Mamma Mia! party with music from ABBA tribute band

A Northampton bar is hosting the ultimate party with the theme of blockbuster film, Mamma Mia! complete with music from an ABBA tribute band.

The Church Bar & Restaurant, based in Bridge Street, invites die-hard ABBA fans to its historic building on Saturday, August 13 as the venue is transformed into a Greek taverna for the night.

Restaurant owner Andy Heywood said: “This is an evening that you don’t want to miss and is guaranteed to get you singing and dancing.”

The Church Bar & Restaurant in Northampton.

Guests will be treated to a complimentary arrival drink followed by a Greek themed three-course meal. Dishes include sharing mezze boards, pork souvlaki, herb crust rack of lamb, chicken gyros and lentil Greek stew.

Diners can then sate their sweet tooth with one of the restaurant’s Greek themed desserts including honey and rosewater baklava, loukomadies (Greek doughnuts), lemon sponge or red wine sorbet.

Entertainment will be provided throughout the evening by the award-winning ABBA tribute band, ‘Re-Bjorn’.

Mamma Mia! takes place at the Church Bar and Restaurant on Saturday, August 13 from 7pm until late.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and cost £60 per person. Guests will be required to pre-order their food ahead of time.

Previous themed evenings hosted by The Church Restaurant reviewed by the Chronicle & Echo include their Murder Mystery evening in March and their Medieval Banquet in April.